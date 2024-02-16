4 free-agent tight ends Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos need to get more production from their tight end room in 2024.
2. Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry has been on the New England Patriots over the last three years after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Henry has been a productive tight end over his entire career. And even in the Patriots' inept offense in 2023, Henry managed to haul in 42 receptions for 419 yards and six touchdowns.
He has career highs of 60 receptions, 652 yards, and nine touchdowns. Those career highs came in different seasons. Across his entire career, he's averaged 54 receptions for 636 yards and six touchdowns within the 17-game season.
Henry will turn 30 in December, so perhaps he's got some good football left. He's also likely not going to cost a ton of money, so if the Broncos did not want to spend more money on Dalton Schultz if he hits the open market, Henry could be a nice backup plan.
3. Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki was also on the New England Patriots this year after beginning his career with the Miami Dolphins. He's missed just one game across his career, which began in 2018, so he's a reliable player. Between the 2019-2021 seasons, Gesicki hauled in 177 receptions for 2,053 yards and 13 touchdowns. His production has fallen off a bit over the last two years, but he's proven to be able to handle a large role on offense.
Someone who may be even cheaper than Henry, Gesicki could be the "plan C," if you will.