1 free agent from each NFC playoff team Broncos should target in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos look to sign some free agents from any of the NFC's playoff teams?
6. Los Angeles Rams - QB Carson Wentz
I kind of like the idea of Carson Wentz on the Denver Broncos. When Wentz was at his best, he was an MVP candidate and helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl back in 2017. Since that 2017 run, Wentz has had a few other seasons of respectable production, but seems to have fallen off a bit. Still, even as a backup, Carson Wentz would be exciting.
Sean Payton has had success with QBs like Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jameis Winston. I think Carson Wentz is significantly better than all of those passers, so a potential reclamation project is the idea I have here. While Wentz is a QB who often played out of structure, he was for a time able to play within the offenses he was asked to run.
Like, come on, the Broncos would be silly to keep Jarrett Stidham over Carson Wentz as a QB2 option.
7. Green Bay Packers - RB AJ Dillon
If the Denver Broncos want to tweak their RB stable a bit, AJ Dillon could be a solid addition. Dillon has played second fiddle to Aaron Jones in Green Bay over the last four years, but Dillon is one of the toughest RBs in the NFL to bring down. In 2021, Dillon had a career-high 803 rushing yards and 1,116 yards from scrimmage.
Over his four-year career thus far, Dillon has averaged 798 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns per 17-game season. He brings solid production and could form a nice duo or even trio with the Broncos RBs.
I could see Denver moving on from Javonte Williams. I could also see them totally overhaul this unit. I think both Jaleel McLauglin and Samaje Perine are good bets to be on the team in 2024, though. I know I kind of contradicted myself there, but I do expect Denver to at least add a fresh face to this unit.