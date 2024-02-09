1 free agent from each NFC playoff team Broncos should target in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos look to sign some free agents from any of the NFC's playoff teams?
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - QB Baker Mayfield
I would not be surprised if Baker Mayfield hit the free agent market. He broke out in 2023 and had the best year of his career, throwing 28 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in the regular season and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The Bucs might want to sign Mayfield for the long-term, but perhaps with the departure of Dave Canales to Carolina, the Bucs undergo a bit of a reset.
Mayfield does fit Sean Payton's offense like a glove, and he's played and won playoff games. Mayfield is no slouch, even if he has not lived up to his No. 1 overall pick draft status. The Broncos could view Mayfield as a 3-5 year solution, or even offer him a very rich one-year deal in hopes of finding a younger QB who could be the franchise passer.
5. Philadelphia Eagles - TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Remember him? The Denver Broncos were about to cut Albert Okwuegbunam before the Eagles swooped in and traded for him. Well, Albert O played in just four games with Philly in 2023, catching 0 passes. He was obviously a non-factor, and I don't see how Philly would re-sign him. The trade netted them absolutely nothing, so Albert O is likely hitting the free agent market.
The one thing that he brings as a tight end is the ridiculous athleticism. He caught 33 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. With the team getting nothing from Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman being just a guy, and the Broncos need for a legit tight end, Albert O on a very cheap deal, probably the veteran minimum, cannot hurt. At worst, he does not make the roster and is cut.