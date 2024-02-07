1 free agent from each AFC playoff team Broncos could sign in 2024
While the Denver Broncos do need a pretty significant infusion of talent on their roster, a solid free agency and NFL draft season could have this team right in the playoff mix in 2024.
No. 6 Miami Dolphins - Christian Wilkins, DT
The Miami Dolphins are likely going to extend Tua Tagovailoa in 2024. Depending on how their cap space ends up shaking out, they could have some free agents not return. If Christian Wilkins hits the open market, the Broncos should jump on the chance to sign him. Yeah, I know that most of these free agents are along the defensive line, but that is a huge area of need for the Denver Broncos.
in 2023, Wilkins played in all 17 games and racked up nine sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits. He does turn 29 near the end of the 2024 NFL season, so that could be a potential issue to watch, but Wilkins has missed just two games over his five-year career thus far, so his durability is strong.
No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers - Markus Golden, EDGE
Someone who has ties to Vance Joseph is Markus Golden, a quality pass rusher set to hit the open market. Golden played for Vance Joseph from 2020-2022. In 42 games during that time, Golden racked up 16.5 sacks, 53 QB hits, and 21 tackles for loss. Golden has been his most productive in Vance Joseph's defenses, and the Broncos could benefit from adding a veteran pass-rusher this year, as neither Randy Gregory nor Frank Clark were able to be that for the team.
Golden turns 33 in March, so this is a signing the Broncos could make late in the offseason to just put some finishing touches on the bottom of their roster.