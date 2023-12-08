Early look into free agency: 5 players Broncos should target this offseason
- Another option in the passing game at tight end must be considered
- Patriots safety would pair well with Justin Simmons
- Broncos should take a long look at elite pass-rusher
Danielle Hunter, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings
The Broncos need to look at adding more in the way of a pass-rusher this offseason and the team could hit a home run by bringing in Danielle Hunter, a player who Paton is familiar with from his days in Minnesota.
Hunter is the current league leader with 13.5 sacks. He is having a career year with the Vikings despite his name being tied to trade rumors earlier in the season. A former third-round pick out of LSU, he has spent his entire career with the Vikings.
The Broncos have some good pieces in Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper but the team needs a guy who can be dominant and that would be Hunter.
The Vikings may be inclined to keep him and if not, there will likely be a big market for his services, even at 29 years old. But the Broncos should see what it would take to get a deal done because this is the kind of player who can be a huge difference-maker for a defense.