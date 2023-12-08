Early look into free agency: 5 players Broncos should target this offseason
- Another option in the passing game at tight end must be considered
- Patriots safety would pair well with Justin Simmons
- Broncos should take a long look at elite pass-rusher
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots
The Broncos need much more in the way of a pass-catching tight end, that is all there is to it.
The team has used Adam Trautman in that role this season, but he has just 17 receptions on the season. Greg Dulcich has shown a bit of promise when he's been out there, but his availability has been a huge problem in his young career.
Eight-year veteran Hunter Henry is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason and he could be an ideal addition. The Patriots are a struggling team with an anemic offense and Henry could be looking to get into a spot where he is able to showcase his ability a bit more, like he did when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Henry is still a solid tight end with a great pair of hands. He can be a tremendous red zone option and he would come onto the Broncos' roster and immediately be the best pass-catching tighte end on the team.
He is certainly a name to keep in mind this offseason if he does in fact want to test the market.