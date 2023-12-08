Early look into free agency: 5 players Broncos should target this offseason
- Another option in the passing game at tight end must be considered
- Patriots safety would pair well with Justin Simmons
- Broncos should take a long look at elite pass-rusher
Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, Tennessee Titans
Drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft, Sean Murphy-Bunting put together some good years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that included being part of a Super Bowl-winning team. He signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans ahead of this season.
Murphy-Bunting has one interception on the season while playing in 10 games for the Titans so far this season. For his career, he has seven interceptions but he also has six forced fumbles.
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain at cornerback and Ja'Quan McMillian has really made a name for himself this season. Beyond that, the team needs more help.
Fabian Moreau has been a nice find for the team and Damarri Mathis is still young and could be molded into something, but Murphy-Bunting is only 26 years old and is a much better player than both of them. He could come into Denver and be the starting corner opposite Surtain next season with ease.