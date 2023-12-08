Early look into free agency: 5 players Broncos should target this offseason
- Another option in the passing game at tight end must be considered
- Patriots safety would pair well with Justin Simmons
- Broncos should take a long look at elite pass-rusher
Kyle Dugger, Safety, New England Patriots
A second-round pick in 2020, Kyle Dugger is one of the best young safeties that you have maybe never heard of.
The New England Patriots are far removed from their dynasty days and are struggling through what is currently a 3-10 season. Things could certainly change in New England this offseason as there seems to be no guarantee that Bill Belichick will be back as the team's head coach.
But one thing that Patriots don't often do is hand out massive contracts. Dugger, who is still just 27 years old, could be in line for one of those. He has over 300 career tackles and nine interceptions. Last season, he returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
The Broncos have had some struggles at the safety position this season and it is likely going to be Kareem Jackson's last with the team. P.J. Locke has stepped up and play well in place of Jackson this season and the Broncos still have Caden Sterns, who was lost to a season-ending injury in Week 1.
But Dugger might be a big upgrade over both of those guys and he could help make for an excellent combination with Justin Simmons.