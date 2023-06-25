3 free agency do-overs for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 offseason
3 free agency do-overs for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 offseason
Denver Broncos should have signed Jamaal Williams instead of Samaje Perine
I do not understand the Samaje Perine signing and I think, ideally, Perine doesn't play too big of a role in the offense outside of clean-up duty. However, the team could have made a much stronger RB room and better signing with Jamaal Williams, who signed with the New Orleans Saints.
Williams had a career year in 2022 with the Detroit Lions. He rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. Over his career, which began in 2017 with the Green Bay Packers, he's rushed for 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns. He averages 4.0 yards per carry, so he's a high-end RB2 in the NFL. He's also caught 160 passes in his career.
Samaje Perine has also been in the NFL since 2017 and he's rushed for just 1,592 yards on 401 carries. He's averaged 4.0 yards per touch and has scored just seven rushing touchdowns. He's caught 101 receptions over his career. Simply put, Perine is not nearly as good of a running back as Williams is, and Denver should have invested the few more millions it would have costed them.
Jamaal Williams has at least had evidence of being able to carry a full workload as an RB1 in the NFL. This is especially important if Javonte Williams it not ready for week one. I don't think Perine is going to be nearly as effective as Jamaal Williams would have been in the Broncos' offense. This was a mistake by the Broncos in choosing Samaje Perine over someone like Jamaal Williams.