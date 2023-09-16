Fox Sports host makes a devastatingly wrong comment about QB Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson played well in Week 1, so why are people hammering him?
Emmanuel Acho, who hosts Speak for Yourself on Fox Sports, made a hilariously silly comment about Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson. At some point, we have to start talking about how these people have the jobs that they do, because this is getting insane. Already, the Russell Wilson hate is carrying over to the 2023 season after just one week.
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, and the Broncos only put up 16 points. If you just looked at the box score, you'd probably assume, like some have, that Denver's offense just did not have a good day. Well, that could not be further from the truth. Not only were they quite efficient in Week 1, but Russell Wilson was, by most metrics, a top-five QB last week.
The team's kicker, Will Lutz, cost the Broncos four points. He missed an extra point and a long field goal attempt. Furthermore, the Denver Broncos only had six offensive possessions. The team hadn't had less than eight in a game since 2000 when I was three years ago. It was a historical day for the Broncos' offense, but not in a good way. They simply did not take the field as much as an offense does on a typical NFL Sunday.
To add to this, Denver scoring 16 points on six offensive drives comes out to 2.6 points per drive. Well, if Denver had a normal game's worth of offensive drives, let's say, 10 of them, they'd have scored well over 20 points. Emmanuel Acho doesn't seem to care about that stuff, as he apparently thinks that Russell Wilson's job is on the line this week.
I mean, what are we doing here? I'll let the dedicated readers of Predominantly Orange listen to the clip, which I have posted above. It's just filled with nonsense. Acho honestly makes it seem like Sean Payton is looking for a way out with Russell Wilson, which makes no sense to me. Why would he take the job if he's apparently already looking for a way out? It just does not make any sense.
And it connects to a bigger point here that a lot of the hate and criticism directed toward Russell Wilson is simply not based on logic. They just say stuff because they don't like the guy. Russell Wilson was very efficient in Week 1 and was far from the reason why the Denver Broncos lost.