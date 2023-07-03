Four first-time Pro Bowl candidates on the Broncos for the 2023 season
Four first-time Pro Bowl candidates on the Broncos for the 2023 season
3. Zach Allen, DE
In every year of Zach Allen's career, he's gotten a bit better and has played for Vance Joseph in each season. From 2019-2022, Allen saw his total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and QB hits gradually increase. He had a whopping 20 QB hits last year along with 5.5 sacks in 13 games.
He's set to enter his fifth season in the NFL, and this one will also be playing for Vance Joseph as well. There's reason to believe that playing along a defensive line with two studs in DJ Jones and Frank Clark and his past seasons getting gradually better can culminate in a Pro Bowl nod this year. I don't think double-digit sacks and 20+ QB hits are out of the question.
Allen is clearly very talented and will have a great situation in front of him to breakout.
4. Randy Gregory, OLB
If Randy Gregory and the interior defensive line can stay healthy, Gregory could enjoy his first-ever Pro Bowl season in the NFL. People seem to forget that Gregory began the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos on fire before suffering a knee injury.
It is easy to say "as long as he can stay healthy," but that couldn't be more true in his case. The Broncos' defensive front appears to be rock solid with a talented defensive line and a pair of stud inside linebackers. There really isn't much that can stop Gregory besides himself. Perhaps this is the year that Gregory puts a full season together. If so, he could have a clear path at leading the Broncos in all the pass-rushing statistics, and him being a semi-big name could also help a Pro Bowl nod as well.