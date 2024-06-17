Former Broncos WR offers words of encouragement for Denver's young playmakers
By Amir Farrell
On a recent episode of the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams", former Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders made a guest appearance to discuss his thoughts on multiple headlines across the NFL including the current state of Denver's wide receiver room heading into 2024 with a brand new rookie quarterback. Sanders had some very encouraging words to say regarding Denver's revamped wide receiver room when asked if he believes it will be "enough":
"I think they do. Courtland Sutton is one of the top receivers in the game. If you give him opportunities, he's going to make plays for you. Tim Patrick is a guy who goes full speed and gives you everything he's got every single play. You got the young guy, Troy Franklin coming in. And Marvin Mims Jr., I actually enjoyed watching him play last year. With the touches he had, he was special. Obviously, it's going to come down to the quarterback play but I think in the receiver room, they're going to be just fine."- Emmanuel Sanders on Denver's WR room
The former six-year Broncos receiver seems to believe Denver's wide receiver unit under second-year head coach Sean Payton is going to be "just fine" in 2024. Coming from a former receiver who was very successful playing for five different NFL teams, it was very reassuring to know that Sanders truly believes Denver has the proper weapons in place to be successful with a rookie quarterback.
Despite some contrary opinions and losing wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to trade earlier in the offseason, Sanders does have a point.
Denver's young nucleus of Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin screams vertical threats on the outside and with veteran Courtland Sutton returning, the team has its contested catch/possession threats in Sutton and Tim Patrick. Bo Nix will have a plethora of options to choose from in the receiving game on top of an already-stacked running back group. The main key to the wide receiver room's success in 2024, excluding Nix's development, will be health and availability.