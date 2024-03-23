5 former Broncos who are still having trouble finding jobs
These players were with the Denver Broncos last season but remain on the free-agent market looking for their next chance.
Fabian Moreau, Cornerback
It's somewhat surprising that the Broncos have chosen not to bring back Fabian Moreau to this point as he was effective in spots for the team last year and there are holes at cornerback. If the season were to start today, the Broncos' top three corners would be Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian and either Damarri Mathis or Riley Moss.
The Broncos brought Moreau in for depth last summer and quickly moved him into the starting lineup after the season started when Mathis struggled in major ways. Moreau was a better option, at least for what Vance Joseph was trying to do, and he held the job for the rest of the season.
That is a bad sign for the young Mathis, but the Broncos needed to stop some of the bleeding in the secondary, and Moreau and McMillian did that after replacing Mathis and Essang Bassey.
Moreau is not a perfect player and that is why the Broncos were his fifth NFL team. But he does bring a veteran presence a young secondary could use. There will be much more pressure on someone like Moss this season if the Broncos choose not to re-sign Moreau or one of the other veteran options still on the market.