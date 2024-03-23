5 former Broncos who are still having trouble finding jobs
These players were with the Denver Broncos last season but remain on the free-agent market looking for their next chance.
K'Waun Williams, Cornerback
K'Waun Williams looked like a promising player for the Broncos after the team signed him as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season. In a league where a strong nickel corner is a must, he seemed like an incredible find.
But the 2023 season was a total wash for him as he missed the entire season due to injury. In total, he ended up playing in just 14 games for the team, collecting one interception. He will turn 33 years old in July and the list of teams looking for a cornerback that old who hasn't played in over a year won't be very long.
This is another position where the Broncos are not all that deep, just like defensive line. So it is telling that the team, at least to this point, has no interest in doing business with Williams any further. Other teams in the league are sure to take note of that.
If he catches on with another team, he will have to accept a role as a depth guy and will obviously have to provide a clean bill of health.