Former Broncos starting QB Drew Lock gets flamed after preseason debacle
The Denver Broncos don't play in the preseason until Sunday, so we're keeping tabs on former Broncos players elsewhere in the league competing for jobs or just roster spots, in general. One player who has consistently drawn the eyes of the Broncos' fan base is former second-round pick Drew Lock, who has moved on from the Seattle Seahawks and is now competing for the backup job behind Daniel Jones with the New York Giants.
Lock got the opportunity to play in the Giants' first preseason game after an offseason where there was some legitimate division in their fan base over whether or not he should be taking Daniel Jones's job. It seems as though Lock's preseason debut has unified Giants fans, in a sense.
Lock was 4-for-10 passing in this preseason debut for 17 yards, an interception, and a sack. His quarterback rating of 8.3 would have been better if he had simply thrown 10 incomplete passes.
There had been consistent division in the Denver Broncos' fan base over Drew Lock for a number of years because Lock was undoubtedly talented, but couldn't help himself from making huge mistakes with the football. His preseason debut as a member of the Giants is sort of a case in point. It was almost as though every time Lock touched the field, he turned the ball over at least once.
It was the primary reason the Broncos pursued Teddy Bridgewater in 2021 when Vic Fangio was trying to save his job.
Lock showed some really nice things last year for the Seattle Seahawks, including a huge win late in the season over the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to carry that success over to the Giants, almost immediately throwing an interception and being erratic with the ball.
Probably the most frustrating aspect of the Giants' preseason opener from their fans' perspective was the fact that Lock failed to get Malik Nabers involved in the offense. Nabers ran 12 routes in the game against the Lions and wasn't targeted a single time. Lock missed him open at least once in the game and the fact that he didn't get Nabers the ball certainly did nothing to quiet anyones concerns that not getting Nabers the ball consistently could be an issue for this team throughout the year.
Lock signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason worth $5 million, and nearly all of it was guaranteed. He might find himself as the third-string quarterback behind Tommy DeVito if he keeps playing this bad.