Former Broncos safety shockingly left off Madden 25 top-10 ranking
Madden 25 ratings are coming in, and this former Denver Broncos safety is somehow completely off of their top-10 ratings list. This might be one of the most egregious errors I have seen in quite some time. How do you, as the creators of Madden, totally leave Justin Simmons out of the top 10? Below are the top-10 rated safeties for Madden 25:
This is insane, folks. Sure, Justin Simmons is not on the Denver Broncos anymore, and he's not even on an NFL roster, but how is he not inside the top 10 for Madden 25? San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga played in just 10 games in the 2023 NFL Season and is somehow rated higher than Simmons. Kevin Byard is the seventh rated safety on Madden 25, but in 2023, Simmons had more interceptions, sacks, force fumbles, and passes defended.
Tyrann Mathieu is the fifth-rated safety on Madden 25, but in 2023, Justin Simmons had more sacks, solo tackles, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, and tackles for loss. I mean, what is Madden doing here? What made the ratings folks not even include Justin Simmons inside the top 10? Well, I guess this isn't something that we should be all that concerned with, but it's baffling to see.
The hope for me at least is that Justin Simmons is able to sign with a team ready to win now. He's experienced just one winning season in his NFL career and does deserve to play in the postseason. I suppose the reason why he hasn't signed is because he's asking for too much money, but at some point, something has to give, right?
There could be an injury to a starting safety, which could open up a spot on an NFL roster for Simmons. Only time will tell who he'll play for in 2024, but the former Denver Broncos star was seriously disrespected in Madden 25.