Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson tops another unfortunate list

The quarterbacks most frequently sacked by Aaron Donald in his career:



Russell Wilson: 15

Kyler Murray: 6 1/2

Matthew Stafford: 6

Dak Prescott: 5

CJ Beathard: 4 (all in one game in 2018)

Kirk Cousins: 3 1/2

Jimmy Garoppolo: 3 1/2

Carson Palmer: 3 1/2