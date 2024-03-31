Former Broncos players and coaches in the UFL
With the UFL starting ... which former Broncos are playing in this new football league?
5 of 5
St. Louis Battlehawks:
WR Darrius Shepherd: After spending time on multiple practice squads, the Broncos signed Shepherd. He did not make the 53-man roster during that season but was signed back to the practice squad.
LB Pita Taumoepenu: A former 6th-round draft pick by the 49ers, a veteran who was a part of multiple teams including Denver in 2021. He was signed to the active roster but spent most of the time on the practice squad.
The Broncos have over 20 former players and coaches on all eight UFL teams. Which team are you rooting for? Which former Broncos are you excited to watch?