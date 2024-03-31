Former Broncos players and coaches in the UFL
With the UFL starting ... which former Broncos are playing in this new football league?
San Antonio Brahmas:
Head Coach Wade Phillips: Phillips had multiple stints with the Denver Broncos, the first one as the defensive coordinator in 1989. He was the DC for four seasons and was then promoted to the head coach position, following Dan Reeves's departure. Wade was fired after two seasons as the head coach. In 2015, Phillips was hired by Gary Kubiak to be his defensive coordinator. Denver won Super Bowl 50 with Phillips as the DC in a big defensive performance.
TE Cody Latimer: Cody was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, with the 56th overall pick, as a receiver. He spent four seasons with the Broncos and was part of the Super Bowl 50 champions roster. Latimer did not see action in the NFL since the 2020 season, but turned into a tight end and is now a big star in the UFL.
DE Wyatt Ray: Ray was signed to the Broncos practice squad during the 2022 season, and after the season, he got a future/reserves deal. He was released before the 2023 draft.
CB Kevin Toliver: Kevin was initially signed to the Broncos practice squad in 2020, and was elevated multiple times during the season to the active roster. He had multiple injuries and was released in 2021.
CB Darius Phillips: During the 2022 season, Phillips was signed to the Broncos roster. Three months later, Darius was placed on the injured reserve list. He appeared in nine games with 6 defensive snaps, 119 special teams snaps, and two tackles.