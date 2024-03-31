Former Broncos players and coaches in the UFL
With the UFL starting ... which former Broncos are playing in this new football league?
Birmingham Stallions:
OL Christian DiLauro: A seven-year veteran in the NFL, mostly spending time on practice squads, was a Bronco during the 2022 season. He was initially signed to the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster and appeared in three games.
OL Zack Johnson: A former undrafted free agent. He was signed by the Broncos during his third season in the NFL, and was a member of the practice squad in 2021 and 2022 but was never elevated to the active roster.
Punter Colby Wadman: Wadman was the starting punter for the Denver Broncos since week 5 of the 2018 season, following the injury of Marquette King, until the end of the 2019 season. He finished his time in Denver with over 140 punts and over 6,000 yards.
DC Defenders:
DL Niles Scott: Scott was signed to the Broncos practice squad in 2018, and spent most of the season with Denver, before signing to the Bengals' active roster.
Edge Andre Mintze: One of the undrafted free agents from the 2021 class. Mintze made the 53-man roster in his rookie year but was placed on the injured reserve list. He was waived before the 2022 mini-camps.