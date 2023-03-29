8 forgotten Broncos free-agent signings
7 of 7
Ty Law, Cornerback, 2009
Ty Law is a Hall of Famer and one of the best defensive backs in NFL history, but he was well past his prime when McDaniels decided to kick the tires on the former New England Patriot in 2009.
Law wanted to finish his career with the Patriots after leaving after 10 seasons there and playing with the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. But it was the Broncos who gave him that final stop and he played in seven games for the team, making 10 tackles and intercepting one pass.
The Broncos released him following that season and Law would then call it a career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.