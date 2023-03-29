8 forgotten Broncos free-agent signings
Patrick Ramsey, QB, 2007
There has to be a forgotten quarterback on this list, right? The team signed Gus Frerotte in 2000 but he may be more memorable than the run in Denver that Patrick Ramsey had.
Ramsey was selected in the first round of the 2002 draft and after four seasons with Washington and one with the New York Jets, the Broncos signed Ramsey to be the backup to Jay Cutler after trading Jake Plummer that offseason.
But Cutler was durable and able to take the field and start every game for each of those two seasons, so Ramsey was used sparingly. When Shanahan was fired following the 2008 season, the new regime, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, released Ramsey and traded Cutler.
Ramsey would go on to have short stints with six other teams following his time in Denver but he never came close to living up to the hype of being a first-round pick after throwing for over 9,000 yards and 72 touchdowns during his college career at Tulane.