8 forgotten Broncos free-agent signings
Simeon Rice, DL, 2007
Another former sack master who Shanahan wanted to bring back to greatness, Simeon Rice was one of the best pass-rushers in football during his era.
Selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1996 draft, Rice also spent six seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing on the defense that helped win Super Bowl XXXVII, which was one of the best units in NFL history.
Prior to coming to Denver, Rice had 121 career sacks. But he was released by the Bucs after failing a physical and he registered exactly zero sacks as a Bronco.
He played in just five games for the Broncos before being let go. He caught on with the Indianapolis Colts and played in two games for them before being released and having his career in the league come to an end.
To this day, he still ranks at No. 21 on the league's all-time sacks list.