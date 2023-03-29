8 forgotten Broncos free-agent signings
Luther Elliss, DL, 2004
Chosen in the first round of the 1995 draft out of Utah by the Detroit Lions, Luther Elliss became one of the best players on that team and was selected to play in back-to-back Pro Bowls in 1999 and 2000.
He was released after playing in just five games in 2003 and after nine seasons in Detroit, he was cut loose. The Broncos decided to give him a shot, bringing him in for the 2004 season.
Elliss played in eight games for the Broncos and had two sacks. He retired following that season and later in life, would become a Team Chaplain for the Broncos. He and his wife have a large family and have stayed in the Colorado area.
Elliss has three sons — Kaden, Christian and Noah — all currently playing in the NFL. Christian and Noah both attended Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch and both are currently members of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kaden is a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons after signing a three-year, $21.5 million contract as a free agent earlier this month.