8 forgotten Broncos free-agent signings
Jumpy Geathers, DL, 1996
James "Jumpy" Geathers played 13 NFL seasons after being selected in the second round of the 1984 draft. He became one of the league's most underrated defensive linemen during that time with the New Orleans Saints, Washington and Atlanta Falcons. He had 57 career sacks with those three teams.
Do you remember him wearing a Broncos uniform?
It didn't last more than one season, but Geathers joined the Broncos in 1996 and had five sacks for the team that season while playing in all 16 games.
The Broncos were one of the best teams in the league that season and despite an upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the playoffs, the team was heading in the right direction. Sadly, Geathers ruptured his Achilles tendon the following summer and was forced to sit out the season, leading to his eventual retirement at 37 years old.
Robert Brooks, WR, 2000
During the mid to late 1990s, Robert Brooks was one of Brett Favre's favorite targets in Green Bay, but he actually finished his career in Denver.
Though Le'Roy Butler is the player credited with creating the new famous "Lambeau Leap", it was Brooks who was the player that made it popular. For seven seasons, he put up solid numbers with the Packers before back problems forced him to retire following the 1998 season.
But after sitting out one year, Brooks came back as a member of the Broncos, trying to see if he could get back to that level. He could not.
Brooks played in just four games for the team, catching three passes for 51 yards before having to retire for good.