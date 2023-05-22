First look at Denver Broncos top rookie Marvin Mims in his new uniform
The Denver Broncos surprised quite a few people when they used their top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims. The more you think about the pick, though, the more it makes sense. New head coach Sean Payton wants to play Russell Wilson's greatest hits. There might not be a better player in this year's rookie class (realistically available to the Broncos, anyway) to do just that.
The Broncos started the 2023 NFL Draft without a first- or second-round draft choice. They ended up trading up to the final spot in round two (63rd overall) to select Mims, so despite their wheeling and dealing, the Broncos will actually not have gone without second-round picks in either year after the Russell Wilson trade.
But I digress.
We're here to see and talk about Mims in his full Denver Broncos uniform. The NFLPA Rookie Premiere held annually is a great opportunity for some of the top rookies around the league to go and get their football cards done up, have some fun photoshoots, and sign a lot of autographs.
From the sounds of things, it doesn't seem like Denver Broncos rookies were given the chance to select their own numbers. It sounds like they were issued numbers so nobody's quite sure at this point if Mims will be sticking with the no. 83. He wore no. 17 at Oklahoma and just recently, backup quarterback Jarrett Guarantano changed to no. 17 after giving up his no. 11 to wide receiver Marquez Callaway.
I think we could see Mims change to no. 17 before the season starts, so don't go buying a no. 83 jersey just yet...
The Denver Broncos had a small, five-player draft class in 2023, so it's not altogether surprising that Marvin Mims was the only player invited out to the NFLPA Rookie Premier. Last year, they invited Greg Dulcich out to the event as well and it's certainly beneficial for the players' personal brands.
Mims will be expected to inject some life into a Denver Broncos offense that has been pathetic since Peyton Manning's final year with the team. And at least during that season, the offense was doing enough to win games. The Broncos lost 12 games in 2022, 10 of which were by one score. Mims can provide a spark with his big-time speed and playmaking abilities.