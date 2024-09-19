First Broncos injury report of Week 3 is going to make fans rip out their hair
It's only Wednesday, so it's important not to overreact to an initial injury report that gets thrown out there. Teams are required to report on any and all injuries, whether they are considered major or minor. Even with that in mind, the injury report the Denver Broncos released on Wednesday is going to infuriate fans due to the presence of one particular player.
A player who has spent far too much time on the injury report so far in his young NFL career...
Greg Dulcich pops up on Broncos injury report for Week 3
In addition to a number of other really frustrating bits of injury news for the Denver Broncos this week, tight end Greg Dulcich -- who already missed most of his first two NFL seasons due to hamstring and foot issues -- is dealing with both knee and ankle issues. This is obviously horrible news, even though Dulcich was listed as a "limited" participant at practice, which is better than being a DNP at this stage.
It's important to note that Dulcich obviously doesn't want these injuries to be happening, nor is he trying to get injured. And nobody is more frustrated that they keep popping up than he is, to be sure.
The fact of the matter is, the Broncos built their roster this offseason around the idea that Dulcich would be able to stay healthy and contribute. They didn't make a single notable move at the tight end position all offseason other than re-signing Adam Trautman (who is also on this week's report).
The frustration is compounding because Dulcich is coming off of a game to forget against the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he had three receptions on a whopping eight targets with multiple really bad drops. We have all wanted to see Dulcich emerge and become the player we felt like he was capable of being when he first got onto the field as a rookie in 2022. Dulcich proved he could be an impact player as a receiving weapon for the Broncos, but it just hasn't progressed.
Largely because he can't stay on the field.
Broncos Country certainly feels frustration on behalf of Dulcich at this point, but he's not alone when it comes to the frustration regarding this week's report, in particular.
Baron Browning, the fourth-year EDGE player, is also on the report this week as a "DNP", and it's unlikely we will see him play against the Buccaneers. The Broncos may even be weighing their options beyond this week because the team promoted Dondrea Tillman off the practice squad and signed Andrew Farmer to replace him on the practice squad.
Those two moves are indicative of an injury that is perhaps longer-term in nature, but that is assuming a lot at this point. Browning has a foot injury and nobody is really certain of the severity just yet. Hopefully, he's just week-to-week and we see him out there relatively soon.