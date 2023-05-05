Final grades for Denver Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft class
Overall Grade
The Broncos didn't have much to work with in this draft due to the trades that brought in Russell Wilson and Sean Payton, but the team still managed to navigate the waters of the draft quite well.
They didn't land any marquee players from the college ranks but that doesn't mean they can't become solid, productive pros. The Broncos found five guys who should slot in quite well this coming season and have a chance to make an immediate impact on the team's rebuilding process.
I would have liked to see the team address the running back position and that would be my only complaint about this draft. Others would argue that the offensive line needed to be addressed in a more impactful way but Forsyth appears to be a good pick for where he was taken. If the team gets good, injury-free seasons out of Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey then bypassing a tackle in this draft will not be a big issue.
The running back position is a different story as the team's future at that position certainly contains questions. But if Javonte Williams gets back to being the player we saw early on in his career and Samaje Perine is even a semi-decent backup option, the team is probably fine there too.
All in all, we could complain about the needs that weren't addressed but for what it was (5 picks in the third round or later), it's hard to argue with the class the the Broncos came up with.
Overall Grade: B