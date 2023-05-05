Final grades for Denver Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft class
If you are able to find a player that has a chance to make the team with pick No. 257 in the draft, you have to consider that a good pick. And center Alex Forsyth does have a chance to make this team.
The Broncos have Lloyd Cushenberry listed as the current starting center, but his name is penciled in, meaning that it could easily be erased.
The Broncos also have Luke Wattenberg but he can play other positions as well. Forsyth, who made 27 starts at center while at Oregon, could be Cushenberry's main competition.
Forsyth is not going to do anything that jumps out, but he is a smart, consistent football player with an above-average work ethic. He is very coachable and could find a role with this team that keeps him in the league for many years to come.