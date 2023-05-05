Final grades for Denver Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft class
In the later rounds of the draft, finding a potential productive player becomes much harder to do. But with the selection of JL Skinner, the Broncos seem to have found one.
Boise State safety JL Skinner had a much higher draft grade from many of the draft analysts out there and the Broncos got him exactly 100 picks after they took Moss.
Skinner is a big, physical, hard-hitting safety who is loaded with athletic ability. In four seasons with the Broncos, he had over 200 tackles and seven interceptions, including four this past season.
Paton has shown a fondness for drafting safeties and Skinner joins a group that could use a big boost behind Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns. Skinner will need to show he can contribute on special teams in order to get snaps over P.J. Locke and Delarrin-Turner Yell, but in my opinion, he offers more on the defensive side of the ball than both of those players.
Skinner could turn out to be a valuable sixth-round pick.