Final grades for Denver Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft class
With the No. 83 overall pick, the Broncos may have landed on tremendous value with Riley Moss, who could easily become one of the team's starting cornerbacks, either on the inside or outside.
A true ballhawk in college, Moss had 11 career interceptions and he returned three of those for touchdowns. But that's not all he does. He puts a good hit on the ball carrier and though he does miss some tackles, he is an overall terrific tackler.
Coming into the draft, many teams saw him as a player that should move to safety. But Moss has above-average skills in coverage and in the right package, he is going to pay big dividends for the Broncos.
The Broncos have Patrick Surtain but all of the other cornerbacks on the roster have something to prove. It's not inconceivable for Moss to earn a lot of playing time right out of the gate.
To get a player like Moss, who has a ton of pro potential, in the third round, has to be considered a big win for the Broncos.