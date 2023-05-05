Final grades for Denver Broncos' 2023 NFL Draft class
Like Mims, the selection of Drew Sanders didn't fill a pressing need but he was obviously the top player on the Broncos' board at pick No. 67.
He will come in and support the duo of Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton as a rookie but because he offers much more in the way of a pass-rusher than the two of them, he could see the field often as a rookie and be worked into several packages.
Sanders had one year of quality production at Arkansas but he registered 9.5 sacks last season and that is why most teams saw him as a pass-rusher at the next level and who knows, that could be where he offers the Broncos the most value.
But because of his versatility, he could be a guy who can help the team in many ways. In Arizona, new Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had Isaiah Simmons, a player that helped the team from the linebacker position as both a pass-rusher and in pass coverage.
Sanders doesn't have all of the athletic traits that Simmons possesses but he is a savvy football player who, with the right direction, could become one of the best defensive players on this team.