Final Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction
• Young RB made his mark
• WR depth is questionable
• Which CBs make the cut?
By Randy Gurzi
Cornerback (6):
Patrick Surtain II
Damarri Mathis
K'Waun Williams
Riley Moss
Tremon Smith
Denver feels good about their top three cornerbacks — especially Patrick Surtain who was spectacular in 2022. Damarri Mathis and K'Waun Williams are expected to be solid this year. Tremon Smith makes it due in large part to his $2.5 million in guarantees.
After playing for Houston, Smith signed with Denver this offseason but has been a disappointment which is how he lands below Riley Moss — but still beats out Essang Bassey thanks to the money.
Safety (5):
Justin Simmons
Kareem Jackson
Caden Sterns
JL Skinner
PJ Locke
Another deep positional group for Denver is at safety. Justin Simmons is a top-tier defensive back and Kareem Jackson is a savvy veteran who has great coverage skills — after spending most of his career at corner.
Caden Sterns is an up-and-coming star and JL Skinner could be a draft steal. P.J. Locke earns the final spot and had 22 tackles last year.
Specialists (3):
Brett Maher
Riley Dixon
Mitchell Fraboni
There's not much drama with the specialists. Brett Maher is better than he gets credit for and Riley Dixon is a tenured veteran. Mitchell Fraboni is the long snapper and as long as his name is never mentioned, then he's doing what's expected.