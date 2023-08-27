Final Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction
• Young RB made his mark
• WR depth is questionable
• Which CBs make the cut?
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (6):
Zach Allen
D.J. Jones
Jonathan Harris
Matt Henningsen
Mike Purcell
Elijah Garcia
Zach Allen was a third-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals and started 35 games over the past four seasons. He also worked with J.J. Watt as the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year finished his career with the Cards. He joined Denver this offseason and had 5.5 sacks from their three-man line.
He should head up the unit with Jonathan Harris and D.J. Jones joining him as starters. Matt Henningsen and Mike Purcell make it as reserves and Elijah Garcia wins the final spot after a solid camp.
EDGE (5):
Randy Gregory
Frank Clark
Nik Bonitto
Jonathon Cooper
Aaron Patrick
Baron Browning (PUP)
Randy Gregory was the huge offseason addition in 2022 but injuries kept him from showing what he can do. If he does return to full health, he could be the team's leading sack artist. They also hope Nik Bonitto can reach his potential.
Frank Clark was added as insurance and could step in if either of their top options isn't up to the task. The group also has Jonathan Cooper and Aaron Patrick — with Patrick making it on the strength of his special teams play. Baron Browning begins the year on the PUP, which will lead to either Cooper or Patrick being released when he's healthy.
Linebacker (4):
Josey Jewell
Alex Singleton
Drew Sanders
Justin Strnad
Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton are solid inside linebackers who combined for nearly 300 tackles in 2022. Drew Sanders and Justin Strnad are the reserves and are also more than capable of getting after the ball carrier.