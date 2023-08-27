Final Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction
By Randy Gurzi
Wide Receiver (6):
Jerry Jeudy
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Mims, Jr.
Marquez Callaway
Brandon Johnson
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Tim Patrick (IR)
The wide receiver depth isn't too encouraging this season. With Tim Patrick again heading to the IR, the Broncos have to be thrilled they didn't trade Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. They'll be the No. 1 and No. 2 receivers with rookie Marvin Mims, Jr. at WR3.
Marquez Callaway hasn't been great in the preseason but he knows Sean Payton from their time in New Orleans, as does Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The fifth player to make it is Brandon Johnson, who takes advantage of Kendall Hinton's struggles.
Tight End (4):
Greg Dulcich
Adam Trautman
Albert Okwuegbunam
Chris Manhertz
Greg Dulcich is the starter at tight end and Adam Trautman is a decent No. 2. Albert Okwuegbunam has become a punching bag but should make this team — he still has upside as a receiver as he reminded us on Saturday. Chris Manhertz rounds out the unit as they decide to go four deep.
Offensive Line (9):
Garrett Bolles
Ben Powers
Lloyd Cushenberry
Quinn Meinerz
Mike McGlinchey
Cam Fleming
Alex Palczewski
Kyle Fuller
Alex Forsyth
Denver has had some issues with their offensive line and made some moves this offseason — but the jury is still out. Mike McGlinchey and Garrett Bolles are the starters on the edge with Cam Fleming as the swing tackle. Alex Palczewski has been a camp star and also makes it.
The interior includes Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers with Lloyd Cushenberry at center. Klye Fuller and Alex Forsyth are the reserves at guard and center. They might want to go with one more backup and if they do, it could be at the expense of a tight end.