FanDuel Colorado: $5 Bet Unlocks $200 Bonus on Kansas City vs. San Francisco
Colorado bettors who are looking to sign up for a new sportsbook are in luck. Next week's massive Chiefs-49ers matchup has books offering all sorts of amazing promo offers.
My favorite one to cash in on is FanDuel Sportsbook's "bet $5, get $200" offer. It doesn't take a big bet to unlock, the bonus payout is substantial, and FanDuel Sportsbook is the most popular in the country for a reason.
Here's what you need to know to unlock your $200.
How to Unlock FanDuel Colorado Promo for Chiefs vs 49ers
Unlocking the $200 bonus requires only four steps, and they couldn't be much simpler:
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook
- Finish your account setup and deposit $10+
- Back either the Chiefs or 49ers by placing a $5+ moneyline bet
- If your team wins you automatically receive a $200 bonus
More Chiefs-49ers Bonuses: Colorado Bettors Get $508 Guaranteed
Looking for more ways to cash in on the big game? Other sportsbooks are offering great promotions too. You can claim as many as you'd like (just make sure to deposit $10+ on each book to unlock the offers).
The following three are guaranteed promos, meaning they pay out whether your bet wins or loses.
Bet365: Bet $5, get $150 guaranteed. Back either team, and whether your bet wins or loses you automatically receive that $150 bonus.
BetMGM: Bet $5, get $158 guaranteed. Exact same deal as Bet365 above — bet either team, and win or lose your bonus pays out.
DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 guaranteed. Bet $5 on any wager in the Big Game, win a $200 bonus instantly.
Chiefs vs 49ers Odds
FanDuel's Chiefs-49ers odds in Colorado have San Francisco as favorites.
The point spread is sitting at 2.5 points as of writing, and the 49ers are -130 moneyline favorites compared to +110 moneyline underdog odds for the Chiefs.
The total is set at over/under 47.5 combined points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.