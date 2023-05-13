Time is Running Out for Broncos Fans to Unlock Guaranteed $150 From FanDuel Colorado!
By Joe Summers
Only a short time remains for Broncos fans to claim FanDuel Sportsbook's spectacular Colorado promo, but luckily it only takes you a few moments to cash! With ANY $5 bet on any sport, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome! Even if you lose, you're still walking away with $150.
Here's how to get started:
FanDuel Colorado Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel and bet $5 or more on any game in any sport, you'll be credited with $150 in bonus bets whether you win or lose. That's a +3000 odds win!
Just follow these steps and you're getting your $150:
1. Sign up for FanDuel using this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit $10 or more
3. Bet at least $5 on any game in any sport
Now you can start planning how to spend your bonus funds! Once your wager settles, you'll automatically receive $150 in bonus bets to use freely.
Note that you must deposit at least $10, though your initial wager can be limited to $5 or more. If you win, you'll get an extra $150 on top of your winnings. If you lose, you'll still get the $150! You're a winner regardless thanks to FanDuel.
Only new FanDuel users can claim this offer and it's expiring soon. The clock is ticking, so don't waste any more time - sign up for FanDuel now!
For those interested in accessing even more bonus cash, here are a couple of other stellar promos available to Broncos fans, too:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.