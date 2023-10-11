Examining 5 quarterback options for the Denver Broncos in 2024
-Releasing Russell Wilson outright?
-Swinging another veteran QB trade?
-Making a big play for a top QB prospect?
2. Sticking with Russell Wilson -- bringing in a mid-round QB to develop potentially
The next scenario is sticking with Russell Wilson in 2024, but bringing in someone from the mid-rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, perhaps as high as getting someone in the second-round. This would put a ton of pressure on Russell Wilson to keep up and would give Sean Payton a QB that he picked himself.
It would clearly pave the way for the Denver Broncos to cut ties with Wilson following the 2024 NFL season, and hopefully lead to the young QB developing. The Kansas City Chiefs did something a bit similar. They had Alex Smith in town for years, drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017, and red-shirted him for a year. That obviously paid off well for them, and I am not saying that the Broncos will draft the next Mahomes, but they could follow the same blueprint.
For some QBs, I do think "sitting" for a year can help them.
3. Miraculously finding a trade partner for Russell Wilson next offseason--- starting fresh at the position
In this scenario, a QB-needy team comes calling and is willing to trade for Russell Wilson. The only team, right now, that I can see doing this is the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are 3-2, clearly in the heat of the NFC South division title, and have bad QB play from Desmond Ridder.
The Falcons also run an offense that fits Wilson's style of play. They are a run-first team that also plays good defense. Pairing Wilson with BIjan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and the newly acquired Van Jefferson could actually make the Falcons a dangerous team.
Their head coach is Arthur Smith, an offensive mind, so I don't necessarily think Wilson would mind getting traded there. Starting fresh at the position could look like a couple of things: signing a veteran, free agent bridge and pairing him with a rookie draft pick, or simply drafting a rookie QB and starting him immediately.