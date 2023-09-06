Every Denver Broncos Week 1 game over the past 10 seasons
With the Broncos opening their season against the Raiders on Sunday, let's take a look at the past ten Broncos' week 1 matchups.
2020: Titans 16 - 14 Broncos
QB Drew Lock: 22/33 completions/attempts, 216 yards, and 1 touchdown
RB Melvin Gordon III: 15 carries, 78 rushing yards, 8 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown
TE Noah Fant: 5 receptions, 81 yards, and 1 touchdown
LB Alexander Johnson: 12 tackles (8 solo), and 1 QB hit
DL Jeremiah Attaochu: 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits, and 1 sack
Denver is back at home for a season-opener, once again, a new season and a new starting quarterback, this time Drew Lock. The Broncos lost this one with a Stephen Gostkowski game-winning field goal with less than 20 seconds in the clock, despite missing three field goals and one extra point during the game. The Broncos were up by one point with nine minutes left but punted in their final two drives, and Tennessee won it with the previously mentioned field goal. Running back Phillip Lindsay got injured at the beginning of the game and did not return.
2021: Broncos 27 - 13 Giants
QB Teddy Bridgewater: 28/36 completions/attempts, 264 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 19 rushing yards
RB Melvin Gordon III: 11 carries, 101 yards, 1 touchdown, and 17 receiving yards
WR Jerry Jeudy: 6 receptions, 72 yards
WR Tim Patrick: 4 receptions, 39 yards, and 1 touchdown
CB Kyle Fuller: 6 tackles (6 solo), and 2 pass breakups
EDGE Von Miller: 3 tackles (3 solo), 3 QB hits, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks
DL Malik Reed: 1 tackle (1 solo), and 1 fumble recovery
It was Denver's second week one game on the road in the past eight seasons (at Raiders, 2019), but the second in three years. Once again, another season opener with a different quarterback. This time it was Teddy Bridgewater, who Denver traded for before the season. It was the return of Von Miller, after missing almost two years due to injuries and setbacks. Bridgewater dominated in his Broncos' debut, it was also the first game with fans following the COVID-19 season.
2022: Broncos 16 - 17 Seahawks
QB Russell Wilson: 29/42 completions/attempts, 340 yards, and 1 touchdown
WR Jerry Jeudy: 4 receptions, 102 yards, and 1 touchdown
WR Courtland Sutton: 4 receptions, 72 yards
LB Alex Singleton: 9 tackles (4 solo)
S Justin Simmons: 9 tackles (2 solo), and 1 fumble recovery
EDGE Bradley Chubb: 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 2 QB Hits, and 2 sacks
Back-to-back week-one games on the road for Denver. New season, a new head coach, and a new quarterback. Denver fired Vic Fangio, hired offensive head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and traded for Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson. It was Russ' debut with the Broncos against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. It was a disastrous game, as the Broncos had enough time, to be specific over a minute, to get in a better field-goal position, but Hackett decided to let the clock run and try a 64-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds left. It was a decision that caused much confusion to the offense and for Broncos' fans. The Broncos had a good chance to win the game, but both running backs fumbled the ball on the Seahawks' one-yard line in two drives.
Can the Broncos win their 2023-24 opening game against former Denver head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday?