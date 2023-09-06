Every Denver Broncos Week 1 game over the past 10 seasons
With the Broncos opening their season against the Raiders on Sunday, let's take a look at the past ten Broncos' week 1 matchups.
2016: Panthers 20 - 21 Broncos
QB Trevor Siemian: 18/26 completions/attempts, 178 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions
RB CJ Anderson: 20 carries, 92 yards, 4 receptions, 47 receiving yards, and 2 total touchdowns
WR Emmanuel Sanders: 5 receptions, 49 yards
LB Todd Davis: 7 tackles (6 solo), 2 QB hits, 0.5 sacks, and 0.5 tackles for loss
DE DeMarcus Ware: 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 QB hits, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks
The first season post Peyton Manning. Denver hosted the Carolina Panthers in a Super Bowl 50 rematch. It was the opening game after a Super Bowl Champions run, and it was a wild one, as Panthers' kicker Graham Gano missed a last-second 50-yard game-winning field goal. The defense was strong once against Cam Newton, as they had three sacks, eight QB hits, and one interception. It was Trevor Siemian's first career start.
2017: Chargers 21 - 24 Broncos
QB Trevor Siemian: 17/28 completions/attempts, 219 passing yards, 19 rushing yards, 3 total touchdowns, and 1 interception
WR Bennie Fowler: 3 receptions, 21 yards, and 2 touchdowns
LB Brandon Marshall: 8 tackles (5 solo), 1 tackle for loss, and 1 QB hit
CB Bradley Roby: 5 tackles (3 solo), and 2 pass breakups
Another season opener at home, another win, this time against AFC rival Chargers. It was Vance Joseph's head coaching debut game, and Denver won it thanks to a blocked last-second field-goal attempt by Chargers' kicker Younghoe Koo to send the game to overtime. It was Trevor Siemian's second-consecutive season as the Broncos' starting quarterback, and it was Denver's second-consecutive Week 1 win due to the opposing team's kicker missing a last-second game-winning or game-tying field goal. The defense had one sack, one interception, and once again, a blocked field goal.
2018: Seahawks 24 - 27 Broncos
QB Case Keenum: 25/39 completions/attempts, 329 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions
WR Emmanuel Sanders: 10 receptions, 135 yards, and 1 touchdown
LB Todd Davis: 8 tackles (8 solo), and 1 QB hit
EDGE Von Miller: 7 tackles (6 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 QB Hits, and 1 fumble recovery
New season, new quarterback, as the Broncos opened the 2018-19 season with Case Keenum at QB. It was Vance Joseph's second season as the Broncos' head coach. Another week 1 home game for Denver. Despite Keenum throwing three interceptions in his Broncos' debut, they won the game. The defense came up strong against the current Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, as they sacked him six times, and forced three turnovers (2 interceptions, and 1 fumble). Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller had three of the six sacks on Russ, and the fumble recovery.
2019: Broncos 16 - 24 Raiders
QB Joe Flacco: 21/31 competions/attempts, 268 yards, and 1 touchdown
WR Courtland Sutton: 7 receptions, 120 yards
LB Josey Jewell: 14 tackles (7 solo)
S Kareem Jackson: 7 tackles (5 solo), and 2 pass breakups
It was Denver's first away week 1 game following six consecutive home openers since 2013. Vic Fangio was having his first official game as an NFL head coach, and it was the Broncos' debut for quarterback Joe Flacco. It was his Raiders debut, but running back Josh Jacobs destroyed Denver in his first-ever NFL game. This loss ended the Broncos' seven-straight week 1 wins. It was the Raiders' last season in Oakland.