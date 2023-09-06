Every Denver Broncos Week 1 game over the past 10 seasons
With the Denver Broncos' 2023-24 season debut at home against the Las Vegas Raiders getting closer, let's take a look at each of the last 10 Broncos' week 1 matchups, and the stat leaders in each of these games ...
2013: Ravens 27 - 49 Broncos
QB Peyton Manning: 27/42 completions/attempts, 462 yards, and 7 touchdowns
WR Demaryius Thomas: 5 receptions, 161 yards, and 2 touchdowns
TE Julius Thomas: 5 receptions, 110 yards, and 2 touchdowns
S Duke Ihenacho: 12 tackles (11 solo), and one 1 pass breakup
LB Wesley Woodyard: 10 tackles (5 solo), 0.5 sacks, and 1 pass breakup
LB Shaun Phillips: 4 tackles (3 solo), 4 QB hits, and 2.5 sacks
In the first game of his second season with the Denver Broncos, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning had a historic performance against the defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens, by tying the single-game touchdown record (7). It was the first game since 1,969 where a quarterback threw seven touchdowns. After Manning to this day, only two quarterbacks have thrown seven touchdowns in a game (Nick Foles, also in 2013, but two months after Manning, and Drew Brees in 2015). The Broncos had two players with 100+ receiving yards, and the defense had four sacks and two interceptions.
2014: Colts 24 - 31 Broncos
QB Peyton Manning: 22/36 completions/attempts, 269 yards, and 3 touchdowns
RB Montee Ball: 23 carries, 67 yards, and 1 touchdown
TE Julius Thomas: 7 receptions, 104 yards, and 3 touchdowns
LB Brandon Marshall: 10 tackles (8 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass breakup
CB Bradley Roby: 7 tackles (7 solo), and 3 pass breakups
S Rahim Moore: 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 interceptions, and 2 pass breakups
For back-to-back seasons in the season opener, tight end Julius Thomas had over 100 receiving yards. In this one against the Colts, Thomas had three first-half touchdown receptions. Denver was up 24-7 and despite allowing seventeen points in the second half, they secured the win. Another historic game for Peyton Manning, as he became the second-ever quarterback to beat all 32 NFL teams (Brett Favre was the first one). The defense had three sacks and two interceptions.
2015: Ravens 13 - 19 Broncos
QB Peyton Manning: 24/40 completions/attempts, 175 yards, and 1 interception
WR Emmanuel Sanders: 8 receptions, 65 yards
LB Brandon Marshall: 7 tackles (6 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit, 1 sack, and 1 pass breakup
CB Aquib Talib: 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 pass breakups, 1 interception, and one pick-six
For the second time in three years, the Broncos opened the season at home, against the Baltimore Ravens, and most importantly, with a win. This time, it was the start of a very special season for the Denver Broncos, their Super Bowl 50 Championship season. And this one was Gary Kubiak's debut as Denver's head coach. It was a very different game compared to the two previous week one matchups, as this one was a very defensive game. Additionally, the only touchdown in the game was a pick-six by cornerback Aqib Talib. Peyton Manning threw for just 175 passing yards in the game.