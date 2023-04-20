ESPN suggests major trade for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft
Bill Barnwell from ESPN suggested trades for all 31 first-round picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Denver Broncos got into some of that action. I'm not sure how I feel about this. It doesn't seem like the best deal in the world for the Denver Broncos, but it's something.
The article that ESPN released hits theoretical trades for all 31 first-round picks. Remember, the Miami Dolphins do not pick in the first round; their first round pick has been forefeited.
For the Denver Broncos, Barnwell created a scenario where the team would trade their 68th overall pick and their 2024 first-round pick in return for the Eagles' 30th and 94th overall picks.
So, each team is trading a first and third-round pick to each other. Denver gets the 30th overall pick but has to move down about 30 spots in the third round because of it. This could be a hilariously silly move for the Broncos to make. What if Denver does bottom out in 2023 with Russell Wilson and picks in the top 10 again?
Well, that top-10 pick would belong to the Philadelphia Eagles in this scenario. So then, the trade would actually be pick 68 in 2023 and pick 10 in 2024 for pick 30 and pick 94. You see, Denver would get hosed in that case.
However, if Denver somehow makes the Super Bowl in 2023, the trade is essentially even, but in this specific scenario that Barnwell suggested, Denver's back is against the wall and they would likely only make this deal if they were truly in love with a prospect that they could draft with Philly's 30th overall pick in 2023.
Who could that be? Perhaps it could be Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence, a stud center who would likely become one of the best in football in short order. They could also tackle the defensive line with this pick or a cornerback. That would be my best guess for the top positions they'd choose with the 30th overall selection.
There are legitimate ways for Denver to get back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. I would not entirely hate this move, but it would surely be a massive bet.