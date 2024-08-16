Early game by game predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 season
Week 10 - @ Kansas City Chiefs
The team then travels to Kansas City to face the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. The Broncos did best the Chiefs at home in 2023, and they actually ended up holding KC out of the end zone entirely. However, at the end of the day, the Chiefs are still the Chiefs, and they should again be among the best teams in the NFL.
The Denver Broncos will lose their second-straight and fall to 5-5.
Record: 5-5
Week 11 - vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Denver Broncos look to end their two-game skid against the Atlanta Falcons at home. Recently, the Falcons signed former Broncos safety Justin Simmons and also traded for pass rusher Matthew Judon, so the Falcons are loading up.
They signed Kirk Cousins in free agency, so all of a sudden, this team looks pretty complete. Yes, Denver is playing at home, but between the Falcons having a very good offensive line, efficient QB, and a loaded secondary, I don't see Denver winning this one. They will now have lost three games in a row.
Record: 5-6
Week 12 - @ Las Vegas Raiders
Can the Broncos get back on track with their two games remaining before the bye week? Yes, yes they can. Denver can end their losing streak against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, and it will shockingly come at their place. The Raiders are projected to start one of Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell for the 2024 NFL Season, but the Raiders may end up giving both QBs some starts.
Sean Payton should be able to out coach Antonio Pierce enough to get a win, and this would get Denver back to .500.
Record: 6-6
Week 13 - vs. Cleveland Browns
The Denver Broncos blew out the Cleveland Browns at home during the 2024 NFL Season. It wasn't really close. And with Browns QB Deshaun Watson clearly not playing like his old self, I am not sure the Browns will be tough to deal with. Now yes, if Watson can figure this QB thing out again, Cleveland may be Super Bowl contenders.
But I again like Denver's chances against the Browns in 2024, and a win here could give them a 7-6 record heading into the bye week. The Broncos were 7-6 through 13 games in the 2023 NFL Season.
Record: 7-6
Week 14 - Bye Week
See you in Week 15!