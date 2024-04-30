Early Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions after 2024 NFL Draft
What will the Denver Broncos roster look like this coming season?
Inside Linebacker - 5
Alex Singleton
Cody Barton
Drew Sanders
Jonas Griffith
Justin Strnad
The NFL's new kickoff rule could alter the way teams prioritize the off-ball linebacker position when building their rosters. You've got to have good athletes here, and you've got to have playmakers who can help on special teams coverage units.
When you look at this group, there's not a single question about special teams ability. The question is -- who is starting next to Alex Singleton? Hopefully, it's Drew Sanders. Sanders was the 67th pick overall in last year's draft and he needs to be on the field. The Broncos don't seem to be able to decide what he is, whether they keep him at inside linebacker or move him back to EDGE.
Cornerback - 6
Pat Surtain II
Riley Moss
Ja'Quan McMillian
Damarri Mathis
Levi Wallace
Kris Abrams-Draine
Special teams will be a determining factor for the bottom of this position group, meaning Damarri Mathis had better be ready to play some special teams. If he's not ready to contribute there immediately, then the Broncos might go with someone else and he could get the boot.
Ideally, you'd like to keep this group right here with its combination of youth and upside. We've yet to determine who is going to be starting at outside corner opposite Pat Surtain, but the Broncos brought in Levi Wallace to "raise the floor" of that competition.