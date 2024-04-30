Early Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions after 2024 NFL Draft
What will the Denver Broncos roster look like this coming season?
Defensive line: 6
Zach Allen
John Franklin-Myers
DJ Jones
Malcolm Roach
Angelo Blackson
Rashard Lawrence
This position group for the Broncos is one of the most different looking from last year out of any on the roster. Rightfully so. It looks like the top five spots here are going to be all but set in stone barring injury with the additions of John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, and Angelo Blackson.
The Broncos brought in Rashard Lawrence as a reserve/futures player. He's a former 4th-round pick of the Cardinals out of LSU who has experience playing for Vance Joseph. He's a wild card to watch, but the Broncos could also keep Matt Henningsen, a 6th-rounder from the 2022 class.
One other player to watch will be Eyioma Uwazurike coming back. It's best to expect nothing from him at this point and be surprised if he ends up playing a role, but coming off of a year-long suspension, the Broncos haven't released him. He could play a role.
EDGE - 4
Jonathon Cooper
Baron Browning
Nik Bonitto
Jonah Elliss
Do the Denver Broncos still lack a true "alpha" off the edge? Maybe. The team is clearly holding out hope that someone currently in this group can develop into that particular player. They got big strides this past year from Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, and the team still longs for Baron Browning to be able to stay on the field consistently.
Jonah Elliss coming in via the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft is fascinating. He was outstanding at Utah and has tremendous traits and a great pass rush plan. He's pro-ready as a rusher and should be a factor right away.