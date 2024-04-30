Early Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions after 2024 NFL Draft
What will the Denver Broncos roster look like this coming season?
Tight End: 3
Adam Trautman
Greg Dulcich
Lucas Krull
It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Broncos potentially add at least one more name here, but I also believe they really like Lucas Krull and his development. The numbers game with this roster setup doesn't really work to add a fourth tight end, but don't be shocked to see the Broncos bring in someone else with experience.
Greg Dulcich hasn't been able to stay on the field and stay healthy, but if he can, he'll be a huge weapon for this offense.
Offensive Line: 8
Garett Bolles
Ben Powers
Alex Forsyth
Quinn Meinerz
Mike McGlinchey
Calvin Throckmorton
Luke Wattenberg
Alex Palczewski
I could see the Broncos keeping anywhere between 8-10 offensive linemen. The starting five seems to be set if the team is rolling with Alex Forsyth at center. That position is currently the only one with a question mark on the starting lineup, but it may not be much of a question mark behind closed doors for the team. They like Forsyth and believe the only reason he fell in the draft last year was due to medicals.
The backups here will be what's interesting to monitor. Former UDFA Alex Palczewski made the 53-man roster last year after a great preseason, but was on IR most of the year. He's going to have to do it all over again this offseason. Calvin Throckmorton and Luke Wattenberg give you positional versatility among your top backups.
It's going to be tough for the Broncos to cut guys like Demontrey Jacobs, Sam Mustipher, Matt Peart, and undrafted rookie Frank Crum. The reserve offensive line positions will be a battle in the offseason.