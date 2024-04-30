Early Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions after 2024 NFL Draft
What will the Denver Broncos roster look like this coming season?
Running back: 5
Javonte Williams
Audric Estimé
Samaje Perine
Jaleel McLaughlin
Michael Burton (FB)
The big surprise here could potentially be releasing or trading Samaje Perine. Perine was so involved last year as a third-down back, but more than that, we almost strictly saw Perine on the field when it came to end-of-half situations. Does Sean Payton want to compromise that role?
I flirted with the idea of replacing Perine with undrafted rookie free agent Blake Watson, but Watson may be more likely to replace Jaleel McLaughlin, which would be an offseason shocker.
Wide receiver: 6
Courtland Sutton
Tim Patrick
Marvin Mims
Josh Reynolds
Troy Franklin
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
It's going to be a much deeper group of receivers than we've become accustomed to in Broncos Country. Oddly enough, this is one of the older position groups on the team right now. Courtland Sutton trade rumors don't seem to be going anywhere, and if the Broncos plan to keep him, it's going to be a fascinating dynamic to watch.
If Tim Patrick can stay healthy, this unit could absolutely cook in 2024. The addition of Josh Reynolds gives the Broncos another chain mover and big play threat. Marvin Mims taking the next step in 2024 would give this offense a huge, needed boost. Troy Franklin coming in through the NFL Draft is an outstanding move because of his chemistry with rookie QB Bo Nix.