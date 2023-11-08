Early 2024 free agency haul for Denver Broncos to load up roster
The team is halfway through the 2023 NFL Season. What should be their focus points in free agency?
4. Mike Gesicki, TE
Someone I thought the Broncos should have targeted at the trade deadline is also going to be a free agent in 2024. Mike Gesicki signed a cheap, one-year deal with the New England Patriots after spending the first bit of his career with the Miami Dolphins. Gesicki is as athletic as they come for tight ends, but he's not much of a blocker.
However, the Denver Broncos have Chris Manhertz for that. Other than Manhertz, the team traded for Adam Trautman before the season, whom Sean Payton drafted. Greg Dulcich is on IR with a hamstring injury that he can't seem to get over. The Broncos do have a need for a reliable tight end who can catch passes.
From 2019-2021 with the Miami Dolphins, Gesicki caught 177 passes for 2,053 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Broncos need production from the TE spot, and Gesicki can bring it.
5. KJ Osborn, WR
The Denver Broncos should invest in a free agent wide receiver this coming offseason. The unit simply has not been that consistent, and I do still think trading Jerry Jeudy is on the table. Also, what is the team going to get from Tim Patrick, who is currently rehabbing a torn Achilles?
I don't think it's outrageous to think that both Jeudy and Patrick are not on the team in 2024. That would leave Marvin Mims Jr, Courtland Sutton, and Brandon Johnson as the top targets. Yeah, that could be a problem. Someone who I like is KJ Osborn, who isn't a 1,000-yard receiver but is pretty solid.
He caught 50 passes for 655 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, 60 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, and is currently on pace to catch 65 passes for 765 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. He's someone who has gradually improved his production in the NFL and could profile as a WR3 in the Broncos' offense.
I don't think he'd cost a ton and he's caught 63.9% of his targets over his career. The Broncos need a reliable, veteran targe for this room, and he played in every game in 2021 and 2022, and has played in every game in 2023.
What do you think about this potential FA haul for the Broncos in 2024?
Carl Lawson, DE
Sean Bunting, CB
CJ Gardner-Johnson, DB
Mike Gesicki, TE
KJ Osborn, WR