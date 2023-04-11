Dre'Mont Jones embarrasses himself trying to insult the Broncos
Former Denver Broncos' DL Dre'Mont Jones made some headlines on Monday with a very bitter and nonsensical quote regarding his former team. Jones has seemed to go from a beloved player on the field to public enemy #1. On Monday, he made some headlines with a puzzling and frankly silly quote regarding his previous team.
The Broncos drafted Dre'Mont Jones in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, making his dreams come true. He had a nice four-year stint with the team and is one of the best interior players from that draft class, the same one that new DL Zach Allen came from.
Here's what Dre'Mont Jones had to say on Monday regarding his current team and his former team:
I'm just so confused here. I think Jones is trying to pretend he's got some chip on his shoulder, but I don't see where that chip would have come from. He claims that Denver should have just included him in the trade for Russell Wilson last year because he feels as though the Broncos did not pay him his respects, likely referring to not extending him.
It's not currently known whether or not the Broncos made him an offer. He then gives his current team props because they were the ones who stepped up to pay him what he wanted. What I find interesting is that he claims that Denver does not or did not respect him the way he wanted.
However, it was the Denver Broncos who didn't want to include Dre'Mont Jones in the trade for Russell Wilson, presumably because they respected him as a player and had a vision for him remaining with the team for the long term.
But now, all of a sudden, because he's on a different team, that means the Broncos don't respect him anymore? Please.
This is just weird behavior from Dre'Mont Jones who looks to want to paint himself as some forgotten player with a chip on his shoulder. I don't see it.