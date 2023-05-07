Broncos Fans Get $150 GUARANTEED Backing the Nuggets vs. Suns!
By Joe Summers
I've got excellent news for Broncos fans itching to back the Nuggets through their impressive playoff run thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook's spectacular Colorado promo: Bet $5, Wiin $150 GUARANTEED on any Nuggets bet! Even if you lose your bet, you'll still walk away with $150!
Here's how to get started ahead of Game 4 tonight:
DraftKings Colorado Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more on the Nuggets vs. the Suns, you'll win $150 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome! No matter what, you're getting a +3000 odds win!
Just follow these easy steps and that $150 is all yours:
1. Sign up for DraftKings using this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit $10 or more
4. Bet at least $5 on the Nuggets vs. Phoenix
Now you're ready to enjoy the game with your fellow Denver fans! Even if you lose, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets.
You must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though that first wager just has to be $5. If you win, you'll get those winnings PLUS $150. If you lose, you'll still get the $150!
Only new DraftKings users qualify for this terrific offer and it won't be available for long! Join in on the Nuggets' success with a guaranteed $150 win - sign up for DraftKings now!
For those looking to pad their pockets even more, there are a couple of other wonderful promos available to Broncos fans, too:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.